Danger!! Danger!! Misrepresenting Islam

Last week Pope Francis declared that there is no such thing as a Muslim terrorist, that Muslim terrorism exists not more than Christian or Jewish terrorism. He stated that:

At the heart of what he is saying is that just as no-one puts the blame on Christianity when a Christian engages in a violent or illegal activity, neither should Islam be blamed for the crimes of Islamist's. If we place the blame on all Muslims, for the terrorist actions of a few, we are guilty of misrepresenting Islam, in much the same way if we blamed all Christians every time a religious right nut job blew up a reproductive clinic, we would be guilty of misrepresenting Christians. I could go on but I think you get the picture. Fundamentally misrepresenting the religion of over 1 billion people is not helpful on a geopolitical context. Hardly going help bring about world peace, is it?