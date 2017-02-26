Newsvine

Danger!! Danger!! Misrepresenting Islam

By Soph0571
Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:03 AM
Last week Pope Francis declared that there is no such thing as a Muslim terrorist, that Muslim terrorism exists not more than Christian or Jewish terrorism. He stated that: 

Christian terrorism does not exist, Jewish terrorism does not exist, and Muslim terrorism does not exist.

At the heart of what he is saying is that just as no-one puts the blame on Christianity when a Christian engages in a violent or illegal activity, neither should Islam be blamed for the crimes of Islamist's.  If we place the blame on all Muslims, for the terrorist actions of a few, we are guilty of misrepresenting Islam, in much the same way if we blamed all Christians every time a religious right nut job blew up a reproductive clinic, we would be guilty of misrepresenting Christians.  I could go on but I think you get the picture.  Fundamentally misrepresenting the religion of over 1 billion people is not helpful on a geopolitical context.  Hardly going help bring about world peace, is it?  

