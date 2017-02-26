President Trump will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ dinner this year due to fears that people will make jokes and be mean to him.
America’s premier snowflake said he will break a 35-year tradition by avoiding the dinner in April because his skin is as thin as the margin of his electoral victory.
President Snowflake to avoid White House Correspondents' dinner unless comedians promise a 'safe space'
Sun Feb 26, 2017
