Donald Trump accuses Obama of orchestrating protests and leaks against him

View Original Article: theguardian.com
Seeded on Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:27 AM
Donald Trump has accused former president Barack Obama and his “people” of organizing the demonstrations that have roiled city streets, airports and town halls during the first weeks of his presidency.

In an interview with Fox and Friends, which will air on Tuesday morning in the US, he also suggested Obama and his allies were behind the leaks of classified information from the White House to the press. There is no evidence that the former president has had any hand in either activity.

 

