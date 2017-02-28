Newsvine

County that shelled out tax rebates for creationist Ken Ham's Ark museum 'teetering on bankruptcy'

When Grant County, Kentucky decided to shell out as much as $18 million in tax incentives to creationist Ken Ham’s Ark Encounter museum, it made a bet that it was going to become a major tourist attraction. Instead, as local news station WKYT reports, the Ark hasn’t brought in nearly as much money to the area’s economy as once projected, and the county itself is now “teetering on bankruptcy.”

