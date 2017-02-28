Newsvine

Parents who chose prayer over insulin for dead teen son found guilty of 1st-degree murder

On Friday, a judge in Calgary ruled that two parents were guilty of murdering their diabetic son, stating that the 15-year-old boy had “died as a result of bacterial sepsis brought on by extreme starvation. His physical condition at death was not a sudden or quick occurrence but rather took place over months and possibly, probably years.”

