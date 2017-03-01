Newsvine

Barack Obama 'ready to return' to politics

Barack Obama is preparing for his return to politics and public life, according to a longtime friend. On Tuesday, his friend and former Attorney General Eric Holder said the former president is "ready to roll". He said he's been in talks with Mr Obama about how he can make a return to politics, including ways he can interact with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), such as fundraising and interacting with state legislators. 

