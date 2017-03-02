Newsvine

Rubio Chickens Out Of Town Hall Meetings, Then Gets Evicted (VIDEO)

Republicans are literally getting away with murder these days, but not Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Last week likely took its toll on the cheerful countenance of the baby-faced senator. First, he got hounded across the state by constituents demanding a town hall meeting. Then, his office in Tampa received an eviction notice.

