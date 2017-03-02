DACA recipient detained by immigration officials after spending g to press: 'You know what we're here for'

ICE arrested 22-year-old DACA recipient Daniela Vargas on Wednesday shortly after speaking at an immigrant press conference in Jackson, Mississippi. Vargas is in the process of renewing her legal status so she can stay in the country and spoke about her experience living in Mississippi without documentation. According to the Associated Press, Vargas left from the press conference with a friend who was driving and was pulled over on the freeway by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.