Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1489 Seeds: 15558 Comments: 84191 Since: Oct 2008

DACA recipient detained by immigration officials after spending g to press: 'You know what we're here for'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 4:03 AM
Discuss:

ICE arrested 22-year-old DACA recipient Daniela Vargas on Wednesday shortly after speaking at an immigrant press conference in Jackson, Mississippi. Vargas is in the process of renewing her legal status so she can stay in the country and spoke about her experience living in Mississippi without documentation. According to the Associated Press, Vargas left from the press conference with a friend who was driving and was pulled over on the freeway by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor