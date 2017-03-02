President Donald Trump has been accused of suggesting that the recent spate of bomb threats made against Jewish organisations could have been false flags designed to "make others look bad". On Tuesday (28 February) Trump was speaking with a number of state attorneys general in Washington when he was asked about the threats, currently totalling over 100 in 2017.
Donald Trump hints that 100 bomb threats against Jews could be a false-flag conspiracy
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 4:15 AM
