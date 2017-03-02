The UK is facing calls to help plug a funding gap for overseas health providers after Donald Trump banned US government money going to any foreign aid organisations that discuss abortions. Human Rights Watch has urged the UK send a message to the Trump administration that “women’s lives are not a political football”, by stepping up its commitment to health centres abroad.
UK urged to fund abortion groups in response to Donald Trump's global aid ban
