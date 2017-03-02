Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1489 Seeds: 15562 Comments: 84206 Since: Oct 2008

UK urged to fund abortion groups in response to Donald Trump's global aid ban

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 4:20 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The UK is facing calls to help plug a funding gap for overseas health providers after Donald Trump banned US government money going to any foreign aid organisations that discuss abortions. Human Rights Watch has urged the UK send a message to the Trump administration that “women’s lives are not a political football”, by stepping up its commitment to health centres abroad.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor