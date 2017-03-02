Newsvine

Obama's Anxiety At Peak Levels After Not Having Grabbed A Single Gun Since Leaving Office

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pacing around his new residence, former President Barack Obama has reportedly been “listless and full of anxiety” since returning from vacation with his family. Obama spent eight years of his life living in the White House, but it’s not his new living quarters that have him feeling “enormous unease” these days, said one source very close to him. It’s the fact that he’s now gone almost two entire months without confiscating a single American’s firearm.

