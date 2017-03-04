Donald Trump has claimed Barack Obama ordered for his offices in New York to be 'wire tapped'.
The allegation - made without showing any evidence - included calling Mr Obama a "bad, or sick, guy".
"Terrible!" the President said. "Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!"
Donald Trump claims Barack Obama ordered 'wire tap' on Trump Tower, but provides no evidence
Sat Mar 4, 2017
