Sometimes, when your mole feels weary and alone on a listless Friday afternoon, it turns to the media outlet it can most trust for weird nonsensical coverage.
That’s right, Russia Today (now known as RT, for respectability reasons) has delivered the goods again – this time with a fake knighting ceremony for former Ukip leader, resentful rebuffed knight-to-be, and err anti-establishment hero Nigel Farage.
WATCH: Child dressed as Queen accuses Nigel Farage of hating foreigners while knighting him
