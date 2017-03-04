Newsvine

Mike Pence's AOL password was 'password'

US Vice President Mike Pence’s AOL email account was used for government business and was accessed by hackers even though he secured it by using the password ‘password’.

The revelation over his use of personal email for government business comes just months after he led calls to put Hillary Clinton in prison for doing the exact same thing.

