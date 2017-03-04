The European Union Parliament has just passed a measure to end visa free travel for American citizens to EU countries. Despite a reciprocity agreement, the U.S. has never waived visas for citizens of five EU member states, Poland, Croatia, Bulgaria, Romania, and Cyprus.
The conflict has finally led to EU members of parliament refusing to let Americans travel without a visa into the EU until America honors its agreement to waive visa requirements for citizens of all EU countries.
The EU Just Voted To End Visa Free Travel For Americans
Seeded on Sat Mar 4, 2017 5:38 AM
