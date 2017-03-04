Rachel Maddow Is Now Growing 3 Times Faster Than Fox News As Her Ratings Surge

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow is on a roll as her show is growing three times faster than Fox News.

Here are the impressive numbers for February 2017 for The Rachel Maddow Show:

• “The Rachel Maddow Show” delivered more growth than FOX News in both total viewers (+99% vs CNN’s +70% and FOX News’ +31%) and the A25-54 demo (+93% vs. FOX News’ +55%) over February 2016. This is the program’s best total viewer delivery in the hour ever, and the best demo delivery since November 2012.

• “The Rachel Maddow Show” averaged 2.3 million total viewers and 528,000 viewers A25-54