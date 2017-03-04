Out of all proportion to its real effects, immigration now determines British politics, exercising political gravity inordinate to its size.
It has caused the Conservative government to aim for a hard Brexit, souring relations with Europe and threatening permanent and irreversible damage to trade. It has paralysed a Labour Party torn between its young urban, multi-ethnic and white ageing post-industrial voters.
How Britain broke its taboo on blaming immigrants and why that makes Brexit harder
