Looking To Boost Flagging Gun Sales, The NRA Openly Incites Violence Against "Terrorist" Left

The NRA has a Trump problem. With an ally in the White House, it's impossible to convince even the most gullible of gun nuts that the government is about to swoop in and steal their precious guns. Right wing fear drives the gun industry and without it, sales tank:

Michelle Leder of Footnoted points out that companies like Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and American Outdoor Brands Corporation, (formerly known as Smith & Wesson), saw their numbers plummet after the election. Strum, for instance, reported that the number of background checks they performed for gun purchases fell 24% in January from a year earlier — and that's after brisk sales leading up to November.