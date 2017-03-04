Glenn Beck interviewed Rep. Louie Gohmert on his radio program today, where he kicked off the interview by gently ribbing the Texas Republican for “practically licking the president’s face” during President Trump’s entrance before his address to Congress earlier this week.
Gohmert defended himself by saying that he is just relieved by Trump’s election victory because if Hillary Clinton had won, he would have wound up in prison.
Louie Gohmert Says That If Clinton Had Won, He'd Probably Have Been 'In Jail Within Four Years'
