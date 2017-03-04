Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1491 Seeds: 15574 Comments: 84263 Since: Oct 2008

Louie Gohmert Says That If Clinton Had Won, He'd Probably Have Been 'In Jail Within Four Years'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: rightwingwatch.org
Seeded on Sat Mar 4, 2017 6:34 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Glenn Beck interviewed Rep. Louie Gohmert on his radio program today, where he kicked off the interview by gently ribbing the Texas Republican for “practically licking the president’s face” during President Trump’s entrance before his address to Congress earlier this week.

Gohmert defended himself by saying that he is just relieved by Trump’s election victory because if Hillary Clinton had won, he would have wound up in prison.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor