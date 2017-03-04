Newsvine

Kansas Congressman Says Jesus Confirms Poor People Don't Want Healthcare

How did this guy ever get to be a doctor? Seriously, just how? And why is it that the nastiest, rudest, cruelest doctors end up being Congressmen?

Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kochland) used to be a doctor before he was a sh*tty congressman. Now he's a poor-shaming idiot who hates poor people and thinks there are just going to be people who don't want health care, "just like Jesus said."

“Just like Jesus said, ‘The poor will always be with us,’” Marshall said in an interview with STAT. “There is a group of people that just don’t want health care and aren’t going to take care of themselves.”

