Sean Hannity Says GOP Was 'Nice' To Obamas - Must Be Nice In His Dimension (AUDIO)

Fox News correspondent Sean Hannity has further proven that he is absolutely, 100-percent full of shit. He got on his radio show, and he actually said:

“Nobody picked on Malia and Sasha, no conservative that I know of. Nobody picked on Michelle Obama except for the stupid statements, ‘for the first time in my adult life I’m proud of my country.’ She inserted herself into the campaign. If she’s going to say something like that then she deserves to be criticized.”