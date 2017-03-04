Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1491 Seeds: 15574 Comments: 84263 Since: Oct 2008

Sean Hannity Says GOP Was 'Nice' To Obamas - Must Be Nice In His Dimension (AUDIO)

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: liberalamerica.org
Seeded on Sat Mar 4, 2017 6:41 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Fox News correspondent Sean Hannity has further proven that he is absolutely, 100-percent full of shit. He got on his radio show, and he actually said:

“Nobody picked on Malia and Sasha, no conservative that I know of. Nobody picked on Michelle Obama except for the stupid statements, ‘for the first time in my adult life I’m proud of my country.’ She inserted herself into the campaign. If she’s going to say something like that then she deserves to be criticized.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor