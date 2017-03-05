White attacker shoots Sikh man in Washington State after yelling, 'Go back to your own country'

Another day, another hate crime in the United States of Donald Trump.

News media in Washington State are reporting that a 39-year-old follower of the Sikh religion was shot in his driveway in Kent Friday night by a masked white man who allegedly yelled, “Go back to your own country.” Kent is located about 19 miles south of Seattle.

The shooting occurred while the victim, who survived the attack, was working on his vehicle, The News Tribune reported. Few other details were immediately available.