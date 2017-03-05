Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1492 Seeds: 15585 Comments: 84303 Since: Oct 2008

White attacker shoots Sikh man in Washington State after yelling, 'Go back to your own country'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: fusion.net
Seeded on Sun Mar 5, 2017 5:07 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Another day, another hate crime in the United States of Donald Trump.

News media in Washington State are reporting that a 39-year-old follower of the Sikh religion was shot in his driveway in Kent Friday night by a masked white man who allegedly yelled, “Go back to your own country.” Kent is located about 19 miles south of Seattle.

The shooting occurred while the victim, who survived the attack, was working on his vehicle, The News Tribune reported. Few other details were immediately available.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor