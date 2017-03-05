Actor Don Cheadle Just Revealed How Trump Refers To Black Women While Golfing

Actor Don Cheadle took to Twitter last night to fight with some Trump fans – and the results are spectacular.

Cheadle has apparently become a target for the far-right’s “liberal Hollywood elite” anger, and he deftly parried all the complaints that were sent his way.

But in his most astonishing revelation, he explained why his hatred for President Trump burns so bright – and confirms to all of us that Trump is, in fact, an unrepentant racist