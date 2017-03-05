Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1493 Seeds: 15585 Comments: 84308 Since: Oct 2008

Silly Rachel Maddow Doesn't Even Know She Is Supposed To Sex Men, Says Wingnut Jerkoff

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: Wonkette » top
Seeded on Sun Mar 5, 2017 5:24 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

If there is one thing “Coach” Dave Daubenmire does not want — other than trans people peeing in Target bathrooms — it is Rachel Maddow giving him advice. He explained this on his YouTube broadcast on Thursday, in front of a green screen showing a football stadium.

As you may know, at one time he was indeed a high school football coach, but was dismissed from that job following an ACLU lawsuit over the fact that he forced his team to pray with him before games. Now he just pretends. With green screens. And probably little plastic soldier men.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor