Silly Rachel Maddow Doesn't Even Know She Is Supposed To Sex Men, Says Wingnut Jerkoff

If there is one thing “Coach” Dave Daubenmire does not want — other than trans people peeing in Target bathrooms — it is Rachel Maddow giving him advice. He explained this on his YouTube broadcast on Thursday, in front of a green screen showing a football stadium.

As you may know, at one time he was indeed a high school football coach, but was dismissed from that job following an ACLU lawsuit over the fact that he forced his team to pray with him before games. Now he just pretends. With green screens. And probably little plastic soldier men.