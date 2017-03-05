President Donald Trump showed his willingness to upset the far left when he ordered the construction of the controversial Keystone Pipeline to proceed. Now, however, new details about the project could rile up his friends on the right.
According to a report from CNN, the pipeline may be exempt from Trump’s oft repeated demand that U.S. infrastructure and pipeline projects use U.S. steel.
Womp Womp: Keystone Pipeline Won't Use U.S. Steel After All
