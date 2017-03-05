Pennsylvania Republican: God Wants Christians To Rule (Video)

Pennsylvania Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone asserted on March 2 that God wants Christians to rule the country in government positions (video below).

Saccone made his comments during an interview with Sam Rohrer of the American Pastors Network on the "Stand In The Gap" radio show, notes Right Wing Watch.

Saccone said the government is affecting the lives of Christians by requiring permits for churches to do bathroom repairs and requiring background checks for employees.