A group of Muslim high school students attempting to meet with a Republican Oklahoma lawmaker were asked to complete a survey about their adherence to Sharia law that included questions like, “Do you beat your wife?”
State Rep. John Bennett (R) confirmed to the Tulsa World in a Friday email that he asked three students who stopped by his office during an annual “Muslim Day” event at the Capitol to complete the questionnaire.
Oklahoma Rep. To Visiting Muslim Students: 'Do You Beat Your Wife?'
