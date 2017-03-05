Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1493 Seeds: 15585 Comments: 84308 Since: Oct 2008

Oklahoma Rep. To Visiting Muslim Students: 'Do You Beat Your Wife?'

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTalking Points Memo
Seeded on Sun Mar 5, 2017 5:42 AM
Discuss:

A group of Muslim high school students attempting to meet with a Republican Oklahoma lawmaker were asked to complete a survey about their adherence to Sharia law that included questions like, “Do you beat your wife?”

State Rep. John Bennett (R) confirmed to the Tulsa World in a Friday email that he asked three students who stopped by his office during an annual “Muslim Day” event at the Capitol to complete the questionnaire.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor