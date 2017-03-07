Rowland Foster of the Faith Tabernacle Congregation has been charged with failure to report child abuse after 2-year-old Ella Grace Foster died of pneumonia back in November while in her home.
According to the criminal complaint, Foster’s church participates in the practice of faith-healing. “It’s common practice of the church to anoint a person while they are ill,” the complaint reads, which alleges Foster was with his granddaughter the night before she died.
Pastor who chose prayer over antibiotics for dead granddaughter faces charges
