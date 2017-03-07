Newsvine

Pastor who chose prayer over antibiotics for dead granddaughter faces charges

Rowland Foster of the Faith Tabernacle Congregation has been charged with failure to report child abuse after 2-year-old Ella Grace Foster died of pneumonia back in November while in her home.

According to the criminal complaint, Foster’s church participates in the practice of faith-healing. “It’s common practice of the church to anoint a person while they are ill,” the complaint reads, which alleges Foster was with his granddaughter the night before she died.

