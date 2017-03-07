After voting more than 60 times across more than six years to repeal Obamacare, House Republicans have just finally produced legislation that would repeal and "replace" the Affordable Care Act.
The "American Health Care Act" legislation is 123 pages long. About half of it will go to the Energy & Commerce Committee, and the other half to the Ways & Means Committee.
Republicans Reveal Obamacare 'Repeal and Replace' Bill – Millions to Lose Coverage
