Transportation secretary admits that infrastructure plan is to make you pay tolls to corporations

Unpopular President Donald “Tiny Hands” Trump has said that he and other Republicans have big plans for America’s infrastructure. Those plans include putting a halt to infrastructure plans in California as well as privatizing the process, thus ensuring us taxpayers will have to pay twice in order to use things like roads and bridges. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao was on Sean Hannity’s news-gameshow and you could really see that Ms. Chao is not the seasoned scam-artist when it comes to articulating a hussle.