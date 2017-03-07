Newsvine

Obama Offers To Trade Real Birth Certificate For Wire Tap Recordings

Former-President Barack Hussein Obama (D-Kenya) reached out to Co-President Donald Trump (R-Mordor) via Twitter this morning and made a rather stunning offer.

“Hey @POTUS,” Obama’s initial tweet read, “how about an old fashioned Yankee swap? My real birth certificate for the wire tap recordings.”

Obama then, through subsequent threaded tweets, explained his offer more thoroughly. Mr. Obama said that “all these years later” it was “time for everyone to show their cards” and admitted that Trump had been right all along about the former-president’s birth certificate. 

