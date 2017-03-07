Mother Of Four May Go To Jail For Losing Library Videos

Sarrah Pitts, a 35-year-old mom of four in Chillicothe, Texas, may face jail due to some lost videos that she checked out of a library in Victoria, Texas, about four years ago.

"I've always heard of people going to jail for library fines, and I never knew anyone till now," Pitts told the Victoria Advocate.

Pitts checked out "One Piece," an anime series, for her children that was due back in the library on Sept. 7, 2013.