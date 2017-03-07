GOP House Rep: Trump Needs to 'Purge Leftists' Before 'Treasonist Acts Sink Us'

Rep. Steve King, a Republican representing Iowa, called for a “purge,” Sunday. As The Hill reported, King was responding on Twitter to an opinion article by Daniel Horowitz in the Conservative Review that called on Donald Trump to fire everyone in the executive branch who doesn’t agree with him. The Review article argued,

“At this point in the Obama administration, the newly-minted messiah had full control over every nook and cranny of the executive branch. There was not one morsel of dissent, much less sabotage percolating through the ranks of former GOP presidential appointees within the deep state of the various departments. Fast forward eight years and President Trump is at the cusp of losing control over his presidency if he doesn’t immediately fire all of the Obama appointees.”