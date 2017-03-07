Walking the Canal (Images)

It was a lovely day to day and on my way to a meeting I took a walk down by the canal. Super!

"At first there was no highway code for the canals and rules were soon needed to control the boats especially on the busy industrial sections. When one horse drawn boat passed another, someone had to give way and allow their towing rope to fall to the bottom of the canal to enable the other boat to pass over it. Rules were drawn up as to which type of boat or cargo had precedence but often it came down to who shouted the loudest." ― Stan Yorke, English Canals Explained

