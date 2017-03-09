The Arkansas GOP wants Christian-based creationism taught as science

Republican lawmakers in Arkansas who recently put forth House Bill 2050, which seeks to “allow public school teachers to teach creationism and intelligent design as theories alongside the teaching of the origins of the earth and the theory of evolution.”

The wording in this bill and others like it is very important. The goal is to make it sound like they’re simply presenting a viable alternative to a scientific theory that is inherently flawed. But that’s false — it’s a blatant attempt to promote bible-literal Christianity in America’s public school systems while undermining established science. A good question for the bill’s sponsor, GOP Rep. Mary Bentley, would be if she also wants to teach astrology alongside astronomy or alchemy alongside chemistry.