The Donald Trump administration hired a WorldNetDaily columnist who once accused Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton of waging an ethnic cleansing of whites.
Mediaite first drew attention during the 2016 campaign to then-Trump campaign economic advisor Curtis Ellis‘s questionable views. In May 2016, Ellis wrote a column titled “The Radical Left’s Ethnic Cleansing Of America.”
Trump Administration Hires WND Columnist Who Accused Obama, Clinton of White Genocide
Seeded on Thu Mar 9, 2017 6:14 AM
