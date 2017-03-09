Newsvine

Trump Administration Hires WND Columnist Who Accused Obama, Clinton of White Genocide

The Donald Trump administration hired a WorldNetDaily columnist who once accused Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton of waging an ethnic cleansing of whites.

Mediaite first drew attention during the 2016 campaign to then-Trump campaign economic advisor Curtis Ellis‘s questionable views. In May 2016, Ellis wrote a column titled “The Radical Left’s Ethnic Cleansing Of America.”

