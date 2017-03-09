Newsvine

EPA Head Denies, On TV, That CO2 Is A Primary Contributor To Global Warming

Let there be no further doubt about the caliber of ruthless, truthless, venal, cocksuckers we're up against here. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said Thursday he does not believe carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming. "I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there's tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact, so no, I would not agree that it's a primary contributor to the global warming that we see ," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box." 

