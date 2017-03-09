Depriving a terror suspect of their British citizenship is lawful rules European court

Revoking British citizenship from terror suspects while they are abroad to stop them from returning to the UK is lawful, judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) have ruled.

Judges at the court in Strasbourg unanimously threw out a claim from a Sudanese-born man – identified as K2 – who arrived in Britain as a child and became a naturalised citizen in 2000. Nine years later, K2 was arrested and charged with a public order offence, but he left the country before he was required to surrender his bail.