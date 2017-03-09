It looks like team Trump's purported 'ethics rules' lasted about a month

This may be hard to believe, but in the opening days of the Trump "administration" the grifter in chief did indeed announce an ethics policy. It was considerably weaker than the rules implemented by Obama, of course, but it technically existed and was a thing. For example, it barred lobbyists the Trump administration might hire to work in government from working on the issues that they had previously been lobbying, under the premise that that would be crooked.

So now that you remember that there were indeed some ethical rules laid out in those opening days? Forget them. Yeah, it turns out even those weakened "ethical rules" lasted about a month.