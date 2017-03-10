ICE Private Prison Facing Lawsuit For Ignoring Anti-Slavery Law

Right now, immigrants in the United States are fretting over the increasingly aggressive actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. So far the agency has been documented conducting raids across the country, performing swift deportations in some cases, and the Department of Homeland Security is allegedly considering breaking up families deliberately.

These actions follow in the wake of executive orders signed by President Trump, some which reversed Obama’s easing of immigration enforcement.

That’s not to say that ICE was not busy at work during Obama’s presidency though.