Marine Le Pen is a fake feminist - she exploits women's rights to fuel her racist agenda

When 90% of Icelandic women went on strike for women's rights in 1975, they paved the way for the world's first democratically elected female head of state, Vigdís Finnbogadóttir. Forty years later, you could argue that women now have more opportunity to be at the forefront of political power today. Even though the list of female political leaders is still short, they have made a huge contribution to feminism. Angela Merkel, Dalia Grybauskaite, Nicola Sturgeon, Hillary Clinton are among them.

Although the female candidate in the US presidential race lost and, as a result, the beginning of 2017 was marked by the revival of patriarchal and sexist ideas by president Donald Trump, powerful political positions may still be won by women this year. But a win by certain female presidential candidate would be a disastrous loss for feminism and women's rights.