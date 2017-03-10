Gorka: I Don't See 'Systemic Persecution Based On Skin Color' In US

According to White House aide Sebastian Gorka, persistent racial disparities in the U.S. can be attributed to a “dependency culture” created by the Democratic Party.

“Today I do not see, as a nation, systemic persecution based on skin color,” he said in an interview with the Center for Investigative Reporting’s “Reveal” podcast that aired Thursday.

Gorka, a London-born Hungarian who moved to the U.S. in 2008, argued that Democrats devote too much attention to identity politics and the historical roots of inequality.