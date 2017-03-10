Can People Push Back Against the Rise of the Far-Right?

On the heels of Donald Trump's election and his fast efforts to implement policies heralding a new age of United States isolationism, Europe's most prominent far-right parties experienced a surge in popularity. Many fear it won't be long before the EU's right is once again given the reins of power: already France's National Front appears to be leading in the polls for the April 23 election; Geert Wilders, Holland's anti-Islamist party leader, is enjoying the backing of an alarming majority of voters for the March 15 election in the Netherlands; and in the UK, Brexit is quickly moving out of the realm of speculation and into a grim political reality.