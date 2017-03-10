Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1499 Seeds: 15602 Comments: 84414 Since: Oct 2008

"FAMILY VALUES" REPUBLICAN ACCUSED OF BREAKING UP MARRIAGE TO HAVE AFFAIR WITH HIS COUSIN

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: theintellectualist.co
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:29 AM
Discuss:

  1. Dr. Joey Hensley, a Tennessee Republican state senator, has run for office since 2002 on a platform of conservative Christian values.

  2. Hensley is accused of breaking up a marriage in order to have an affair with his second cousin for whom he prescribed pain pills too and who was also his employee and patient.

  3. “Don’t say gay” bill: Hensley pushed a bill that would have banned teachers in Tennessee’s public schools from mentioning that homosexuality even exists.

  4. This session, Hensley is sponsoring a bill from the Tennessee Family Action Council that would make children created using donor sperm illegitimate

  5. Hensley was accused of hitting his ex-wife with a car. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor