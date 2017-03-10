-
Dr. Joey Hensley, a Tennessee Republican state senator, has run for office since 2002 on a platform of conservative Christian values.
-
Hensley is accused of breaking up a marriage in order to have an affair with his second cousin for whom he prescribed pain pills too and who was also his employee and patient.
-
“Don’t say gay” bill: Hensley pushed a bill that would have banned teachers in Tennessee’s public schools from mentioning that homosexuality even exists.
-
This session, Hensley is sponsoring a bill from the Tennessee Family Action Council that would make children created using donor sperm illegitimate
-
Hensley was accused of hitting his ex-wife with a car.
"FAMILY VALUES" REPUBLICAN ACCUSED OF BREAKING UP MARRIAGE TO HAVE AFFAIR WITH HIS COUSIN
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:29 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment