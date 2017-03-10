Sean Hannity declared tonight that it’s time for a serious government “purge.”
Hannity opened his program by bringing up the Obama holdovers in the “deep state” trying to undermine President Trump, and he said, “It’s time for the Trump administration to begin to purge these saboteurs before it’s too late.”
Hannity: It's Time for Trump to 'Purge' the Deep State 'Saboteurs Before It's Too Late'
