Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1501 Seeds: 15621 Comments: 84512 Since: Oct 2008

Hannity: It's Time for Trump to 'Purge' the Deep State 'Saboteurs Before It's Too Late'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: mediaite.com
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:38 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Sean Hannity declared tonight that it’s time for a serious government “purge.”

Hannity opened his program by bringing up the Obama holdovers in the “deep state” trying to undermine President Trump, and he said, “It’s time for the Trump administration to begin to purge these saboteurs before it’s too late.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor