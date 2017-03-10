Christian Activist Opposes Children's Book About Periods

A Christian activist opposes a new children's coloring book about menstrual cycles entitled "The Adventures of Toni the Tampon: A Period Coloring Book."

Jennifer Roback Morse, founder of the Ruth Institute, recently told The Christian Post that the book is teaching children that males can have periods:

Teaching children that even men or boys can have periods is scientific malpractice and child abuse. This coloring book is a solution in search of a problem. Undermining children's comfort with their own bodies is no service to anyone. Most children who experience gender dysphoria grow out of it.