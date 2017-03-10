VP Pence Suggests Tearing Down Wall Between Church And State And Using It To Build The Border Wall

Vice-President Mike Pence told attendees at a prayer breakfast this morning that he believes he’s come up with a suitable solution for how to construct the massive wall on our southern border with Mexico, and that it shouldn’t cost U.S. taxpayers — or even Mexico — a dime.

“The logistics of the co-presidents’ border wall have admittedly been a bit of a nightmare for us to figure out,” Pence told an audience of about forty members of the First Washington Christian Church this morning, “but last night my team and I, we think, cracked the case.”