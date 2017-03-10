Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1501 Seeds: 15621 Comments: 84497 Since: Oct 2008

VP Pence Suggests Tearing Down Wall Between Church And State And Using It To Build The Border Wall

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: politicalgarbagechute.com
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:47 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Vice-President Mike Pence told attendees at a prayer breakfast this morning that he believes he’s come up with a suitable solution for how to construct the massive wall on our southern border with Mexico, and that it shouldn’t cost U.S. taxpayers — or even Mexico — a dime.

“The logistics of the co-presidents’ border wall have admittedly been a bit of a nightmare for us to figure out,” Pence told an audience of about forty members of the First Washington Christian Church this morning, “but last night my team and I, we think, cracked the case.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor