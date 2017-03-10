President Donald Trump’s new Muslim ban calls on the government to publish information regarding “acts of gender-based violence against women, including so-called ‘honor killings,’ in the United States by foreign nationals.” This order adopts an Islamophobic narrative pushed by conservative outlet Breitbart.com, which was overseen by Trump’s chief strategist Stephen Bannon, but reports suggests that honor killings are not at all common in the United States.
Trump's Desire To Track "Honor Killings" Echoes The Xenophobia Of Breitbart And Bannon, And It's Not Grounded In Reality
