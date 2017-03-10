Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1501 Seeds: 15621 Comments: 84497 Since: Oct 2008

Republican Smacked Down by Reporter After Insisting Canadians 'All Come Here' Because They Hate Universal Health Care

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitics | The New Civil Rights Movement
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:56 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) got smacked down by an MSNBC reporter after falsely claiming that Canadians flock to the U.S. for treatment because they hate universal health care.

After trashing ObamaCare for stopping insurance companies from selling cheap health insurance policies that were nearly worthless, Rep. Jordan decided to go one step further, disagreeing with reporter Ali Velshi.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor