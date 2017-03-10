U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) got smacked down by an MSNBC reporter after falsely claiming that Canadians flock to the U.S. for treatment because they hate universal health care.
After trashing ObamaCare for stopping insurance companies from selling cheap health insurance policies that were nearly worthless, Rep. Jordan decided to go one step further, disagreeing with reporter Ali Velshi.
Republican Smacked Down by Reporter After Insisting Canadians 'All Come Here' Because They Hate Universal Health Care
Fri Mar 10, 2017
