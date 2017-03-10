Look Out, Here Come the Birthers Again, Led by "Malik Obama" and Drudge Report

Birtherism. The right wing conspiracy theory that refuses to die, even when Barack Obama is no longer president. What can you even say about these lunatics at this point, except to note with sad amusement that the US right wing seems to be completely nuts.

The latest explosion of crazed Birtherism started with a tweet by “Malik Obama” (an account that many people, myself included, suspect is actually being run by white supremacist Chuck C. Johnson):